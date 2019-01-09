Roundup: Watch Heroes Help Man Escape Burning SUV; Young US Soccer Star Heads to Europe; & RJ Barrett Pulls a James Harden

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a model … great photos and fun stories about what life was like in Hollywood in the clubs back in the early 00s … really scary story about what happened to kids who said no to MS-13 … “Physicists puzzled by strange numbers that could explain reality” … sexism claims in the Bernie Sanders camp dating back to his 2016 Presidential run … “Inside Facebook’s Secret Rulebook for Global Political Speech” … this Mercedes Benz 2020 CLA looks slick … if you’re into El Chapo and drug kingpins getting busted, you’ll love this … “Why Americans and Britons work such long hours” … there’s a strip that can test for Fentanyl, but you could always just say no to heroin and cocaine …

An in-depth look at what happened on Wild Card weekend, and an early look at the Divisional NFL matchups. [Coming Up Winners]

Chris Richards is another US National team defensive back who is going overseas. The 18-year old is headed to play for Bayern Munch. [Goal.com]

Does JJ Redick have a legitimate case to be an All-Star this year? [Vice Sports]

There remain more questions than answers about the Wake Forest assistant basketball coach who one-punched a man to his death. [News & Observer]

Enjoyed this piece on Chadwick Boseman, aka Black Panther. [NYT]

The Indianapolis Colts now join Buford High School as the only teams in the last five years to beat DeShaun Watson by more than one score. [Ringer]

Exciting times for ex-felons in Florida: They once again have voting rights. [Sentinel]

Nick Saban doesn’t text, but he’s still great with recruits. Tough for recruits not to love him; it’s almost a given his assistant coaches will move on to future jobs (maybe in the NFL). Relationships matter. [Yahoo Sports]

Not all heroes wear capes. What a rescue!

I may be migrating to Team RJ pic.twitter.com/l8WpLpJbjE — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) January 9, 2019

RJ Barrett, ladies and gentleman. I think I’m the only one still with RJ Barrett first in my mock draft.