Rachel DeMita Discusses Her Story, New NBA Promo Appearance, and Her NBA Finals Pick

Rachel DeMita, sports personality and social media influencer, joined me for a fun Q & A to discuss the following:

  • Her journey and what she has lined up for 2019 (2:15).
  • Whether she is playing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game again this year (5:30).
  • The new NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC promo that she is in, and how it all came about (6:30).

  • Rachel’s favorite NBA team growing up (8:00) and her current favorite team (8:45).
  • Her surprising NBA Finals prediction (10:45).
  • A little NBA2K and who has the bigger social reach, her or 2K’s Ronnie2k (12:40).
  • Advice to anyone trying to break into the Sports Industry (13:40).
  • The growth of eSports and what she sees next for the sport (16:05).

Today, the NBA will premiere a new spot ahead of the Saturday Primetime games on ABC which begin on Jan. 19. Check out Rachel, Travis Scott, Clyde Frazier, and Famous Los right here before it airs:

 

