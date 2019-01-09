VIDEO: Dan Dakich Gives Powerful Tyler Trent Tribute

Purdue superfan Tyler Trent touched many lives during the last year as the nation became familiar with his story. Trent, who died on Jan. 1 at the age of 20 after a public battle with bone cancer, was celebrated at a funeral service last night in Indianapolis. Members of the Boilermakers football team and his friend Scott Van Pelt were in attendance.

Up the road in East Lansing, where Purdue was playing Michigan State, the Spartans honored Trent with a banner signed by fans and players. Dan Dakich, working the game for ESPN, delivered a heartfelt tribute.

For Tyler. 👏@MSU_Basketball's @ThisistheIZZONE prepared a special tribute to Tyler Trent, @dandakich delivered a heartfelt message and @MollyAMcGrath got Matt Painter's thoughts on the banner. Well done by everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/y4StvRh8N8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 9, 2019

This is obviously not the most important thing, but ESPN has shined bright both highlighting Trent’s story and dealing with the unfortunate tragedy. It’s a testament to how powerful the company can be when it’s committed to being human and sharing great humanity, like Trent’s, with viewers.