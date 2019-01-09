VIDEO: Makur Maker, Thon Maker's Cousin, Is 7-Footer With a Wet Jumper

Makur Maker, cousin of Thon, is a 7-foot guard 😳 @MakurMaker pic.twitter.com/KukEdFBYhi — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) January 8, 2019

This video of Makur Maker was shared by SLAM on Tuesday and it showcases a very impressive jumper for the seven-footer. A cousin of Thon Maker’s, Makur is a junior in high school at Lutheran in Orange, Ca. and therefore a member of the class of 2020. According to Rivals, which lists him as a five-star prospect, his top interests for college hoops are Oregon, UCLA, and USC.

It’s obviously impossible to chart the future accomplishments of any high school basketball player based on a mixtape snippet, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that Makur Maker is a name we’ll be hearing a lot more of in the coming years.