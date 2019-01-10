Police Issue Warrant for Cristiano Ronaldo's DNA in Rape Case

Authorities in Las Vegas have issued a warrant to obtain DNA from Cristiano Ronaldo to see if matches that found on the dress of a woman who accused the soccer superstar of rape, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit last November alleging Ronaldo raped her despite her screaming no repeatedly. The suit states Ronaldo apologized “stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman.” It seeks to void a $375,000 non-disclosure settlement after the 2009 encounter. Mayorga alleges Ronaldo and his team coerced her into signing despite her emotional state.

Las Vegas Police initially investigated in 2009, but had no named suspect at the time, as the victim did not provide the location or name. But the Las Vegas Police Department did re-open this case in September of 2018 when allegations again emerged.

Another woman came forward with accusations against the Juventus forward yesterday in a series of tweets.

[Jasmine] Lennard—who is a model as well as a reality television regular, appearing in shows like Make Me a Supermodel and Celebrity Big Brother—stated that she has years of messages that would back up her claims that Ronaldo was abusive and that he was unrepentant about his behavior, both with her and with other women.

Ronaldo’s team denied those accusations, stating the two had never met.