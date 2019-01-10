NBA USA Today Sports

Video: Marcus Morris Shoves Jaylen Brown During Timeout

During a timeout, things got a little heated between Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris. The two had to be separated after Brown was shoved by Morris :

The Celtics went on to lose this game to the Heat 115-99.

Got to love January basketball arguments!

