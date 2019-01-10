The 7 Biggest NFL Free Agent Dominoes to Fall in 2019

As the picture for the NFL offseason begins to come into focus, here are seven likely free agents who will help determine the outcome of the market. Their movement will not only swing how their position shakes out in free agency, but also how their future team fares in 2019 (and perhaps beyond).

7. Golden Tate, WR, Eagles

Perfect fit: The New England Patriots

Larry Fitzgerald, the other influential receiver set to enter free agency, is among the 2019’s headliners. That’s a testament to the lack of high-end talent at receiver. It’s not that Tate and Fitzgerald aren’t talented. It’s just that they’re both aging, and there’s no saying how much longer they can keep performing, with Fitzgerald potentially set to retire soon.

Tate, however, is still 30 years old, and should have a few good years left. He’s practically a running back in the open field, but of course has been an impressive pass-catcher during his time in the NFL. Inserted into the right offense (like New England), Tate could go over 1,000 yards next season.

Next up: Le’Veon Bell