Arizona Cardinals Fan Who Assaulted Lesbian Couple at Seattle Game is now Sought on a Warrant

Jay Dee Harp of Tacoma, who attended the Week 17 NFL game between the Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks wearing Arizona fan gear, has been charged with second degree assault and malicious harassment for his actions at that game. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to Q13 Fox.

Harp, who you will be surprised to learn had been drinking, had been making derogatory comments toward a lesbian couple seated near him. In the third quarter, he grabbed one of them (a witness claims by the breast) and then threw a drink in her face. After other fans in the area came to their defense, the following happened where he was able to pull free and punch one of the women:

Harp also is alleged to have punched a law enforcement officer in the stomach, and had to be tased. He was initially released on $25,000 bond, and is now being sought on the warrant.