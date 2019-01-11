Best Bets for Friday’s NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Hornets-Blazers, Bucks-Wizards and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Almost a full slate of games today, with nine on the board. We will go with the Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (54-53-3): The Picks: Bulls-Warriors Under 220, Cavs-Rockets Under 216, Hawks-Sixers Over 232

Jason (70-75-1): The Pick: Blazers -6

Ryan (56-55-1): The Pick: Bucks-Wizards Over 226