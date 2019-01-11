Roundup: Hockey Players Have Junk in the Trunk; World's Worst Diet; Saved By the Bell Falling Out

Zack Morris and Screech went their separate ways after high school … Hockey players have big butts and can’t find pants that fit … Harvey Weinstein could use a good lawyer … Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to work an NFL playoff game … Steve King has some predictable thoughts … Cody Parkey on the Today Show … Kansas City has a long list of postseason kicking horrors … Quit trying to break up the Sixers … What a spectacularly bad idea … $1.7M worth of fentanyl seized in Philadelphia … Hope you’re not eating any food during this government shutdown … What Jeff Fisher has been up to … King Tut had a sick dagger … Conan O’Brien’s new podcast is very good … Losing Brooklyn 99 for one day was one day too many … Michael Cohen will testify publicly … Michigan State shuffling around deck chairs on the Titanic … Pain may cause Andy Murray’s retirement … Another one of Sean McVay’s buddies gets a head coaching job … Shay Mitchell

What it’s like to be big in America. [The Atlantic]

Stephen A. Smith is just like that. [Washington Post]

Oh, so now you tell me. [Yahoo]

Bruce Beck has in-the-gym range. You have to get a hand up on him.

Gained a lot of respect for @BruceBeck4NY over the last 20 years working beside him (his Manila folders & Sharpies). Is it bad that I only give him legend status after seeing him, at 62, knock down threes — in suit pants, shirt & tie + dress shoes like it’s nothing? pic.twitter.com/778Kebrol4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2019

Have Bruce play Nikola Jokic on PPV.