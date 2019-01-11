USA Today Sports

Roundup: Hockey Players Have Junk in the Trunk; World's Worst Diet; Saved By the Bell Falling Out

Roundup: Hockey Players Have Junk in the Trunk; World's Worst Diet; Saved By the Bell Falling Out

Roundup

Roundup: Hockey Players Have Junk in the Trunk; World's Worst Diet; Saved By the Bell Falling Out

Zack Morris and Screech went their separate ways after high schoolHockey players have big butts and can’t find pants that fit … Harvey Weinstein could use a good lawyer … Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to work an NFL playoff game … Steve King has some predictable thoughts  … Cody Parkey on the Today Show … Kansas City has a long list of postseason kicking horrors … Quit trying to break up the Sixers … What a spectacularly bad idea … $1.7M worth of fentanyl seized in Philadelphia … Hope you’re not eating any food during this government shutdown … What Jeff Fisher has been up toKing Tut had a sick daggerConan O’Brien’s new podcast is very good … Losing Brooklyn 99 for one day was one day too manyMichael Cohen will testify publicly … Michigan State shuffling around deck chairs on the Titanic … Pain may cause Andy Murray’s retirementAnother one of Sean McVay’s buddies gets a head coaching job … Shay Mitchell

What it’s like to be big in America. [The Atlantic]

Stephen A. Smith is just like that. [Washington Post]

Oh, so now you tell me. [Yahoo]

Bruce Beck has in-the-gym range. You have to get a hand up on him.

Have Bruce play Nikola Jokic on PPV.

, , , , , , , , , , Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home