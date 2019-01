Ja Morant is averaging 23.5 points and 10.5 points per game for Murray State, biding his time until he can upset a major program or two in the NCAA Tournament. How does he keep himself occupied?

By literally dunking over defenders while throwing down ferocious dunks.

For your viewing pleasure…..the Ja Morant POSTER!!!! pic.twitter.com/BcgiHPNE7b — Adam Wells (@TheAdamBWells) January 11, 2019

These were the two most fashionable of Morant’s 26 points against UT Martin.

Shades of Vince Carter and also Superman. Good company to be in.