Best Bets For NFL Divisional Weekend: Cowboys at Rams, Chargers at Patriots, Colts at Chiefs; & Eagles at Saints

Enjoy this NFL weekend, because it’s the last time we’ll have Saturday football for eight months. Unlike last weekend, when there were three games with a spread of a field goal or less, there are none of those this weekend.
We broke down all four games on Coming Up Winners, and offered our best bets for the weekend. Some things to remember:
- 1st-time playoff QBs went 0-3 last weekend, and all three were at home. Patrick Mahomes is a 1st time QB playing at home Saturday.
- The Eagles have played on the road five of the last six weeks, and now have to play in New Orleans, which hasn’t lost a playoff home game in over 25 years.
- The Rams will not have a homefield advantage Saturday night in LA with a flood of Cowboys fans coming in, but they also lost in the first round last year at home to the Falcons, and haven’t covered the spread against a playoff team since September (Chargers)
- The Colts defense has been dominant for the last two months, but who was the last top tier QB they played? That would be Tom Brady, back in early October.
Comments