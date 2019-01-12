An Absurdly Mature Patrick Mahomes Looks Ready For the Super Bowl

If there was one remaining question about Patrick Mahomes, it was whether or not he could win in the playoffs. After the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s playoff debut, a 31-13 rout over the Indianapolis Colts, Mahomes killed that narrative. He ended all second-guessing.

Mahomes was brilliant, completing 66 percent of his passes for 278 yards at 6.8 yards per pass with a rushing touchdown. He is ready for a Super Bowl win.

It wasn’t just that he was prolific, which is impressive in itself. Mahomes had tremendous command of the offense, and took over the game within the first 10 minutes of play. He and the Chiefs took a two-touchdown lead, and rode that into the AFC Championship Game. The snow didn’t bother Mahomes. The quarterback duel with Andrew Luck –who was encroaching into Mahomes’ territory as the hottest quarterback in the NFL — didn’t faze the young Chiefs’ star.

Mahomes whipped the ball around, just like he’s done the entire season. The pace of the playoffs — which is always evidently the NFL’s seventh gear — was still no match for the speed of his throws. His arm strength and accuracy were just as marvelous as the regular season.

On a throw-to-throw basis, he accomplishes what few quarterbacks can, regardless of the stakes. Check out the video below (particularly the end zone view of the throw that starts at 20 seconds).

Every coach in the world will teach their quarterback not to throw this ball (in video below). But their quarterback isn’t Mahomes, who got the green light because of his absurd physical tools.

Patrick Mahomes savage level is high todaypic.twitter.com/zCyS1AgUOJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 12, 2019

What’s next for Mahomes? He’ll face the Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots, both of which beat Kansas City earlier this season. But it’s hard to see a game at Arrowhead going any way but in the Chiefs’ favor. Mahomes looks unbeatable, unflappable and, frankly, like a veteran quarterback who has already played in 10 playoff games.

Did I mention he’s only 23 years old?

Mahomes has the makings of a Super Bowl MVP.