Chiefs-Colts Will Be Played In A Nasty Midwestern Blizzard

If there’s one thing the Midwest does like nobody else, it’s host snowy football games, and Colts-Chiefs is shaping up just that way in Kansas City.

I can remember some ice games and a bunch of rain games but this is my first snow day at Arrowhead. Game day that is pic.twitter.com/sgaEK0OkuE — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 12, 2019

Here’s your seat for Patrick Mahomes first career playoff game. Enjoy. It’s 7 am in KC. Crews have been working all morning trying to remove the snow from the stands. #nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/McyYA4Ua8L — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 12, 2019

One local TV station is even serving up tips on dealing with frostbite.

Experts have health concerns for Chiefs fans at Arrowhead with snow, frigid temperatures https://t.co/OTSydBhX4e pic.twitter.com/DRHLtIW5Qi — FOX4 News (@fox4kc) January 12, 2019

Moderate to heavy snow is expected in Kansas City today, with a high of 34. But the Chiefs do have an underground heating system to deal with this.

I wrote this story two years ago, but with the snowy conditions today at Arrowhead, it's once again relevant. It's about the multi-million dollar heating system under the playing surface.https://t.co/9k2VDx2WG5 — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 12, 2019

I don’t know which team gains an advantage here, but Andrew Luck appears better suited for a blizz than Patrick Mahomes does.

