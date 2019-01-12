Chiefs-Colts Will Be Played In A Nasty Midwestern Blizzard

If there’s one thing the Midwest does like nobody else, it’s host snowy football games, and Colts-Chiefs is shaping up just that way in Kansas City.
One local TV station is even serving up tips on dealing with frostbite.
Moderate to heavy snow is expected in Kansas City today, with a high of 34. But the Chiefs do have an underground heating system to deal with this.
I don’t know which team gains an advantage here, but Andrew Luck appears better suited for a blizz than Patrick Mahomes does.
