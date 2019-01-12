Cowboys Fans Have Killed The Rams' Home Field Advantage At The Coliseum

Dallas Cowboys fans have come out in force for the team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. It appears entire sections of the Los Angeles Coliseum have been taken over by Cowboys fans and it looks like the stadium is around 50/50 with fans of each team for the game.
Check out some of these crowd shots:
A lot of people are tweeting about it too:
Of course, Cowboys fans are everywhere in this country and they always travel well, while the NFL’s footprint in Los Angeles has never been huge. This isn’t a surprising development.
