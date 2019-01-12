Cowboys Fans Have Killed The Rams' Home Field Advantage At The Coliseum

Dallas Cowboys fans have come out in force for the team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. It appears entire sections of the Los Angeles Coliseum have been taken over by Cowboys fans and it looks like the stadium is around 50/50 with fans of each team for the game.

Check out some of these crowd shots:

LA sports fans get a lot of grief but they really showed up big tonight for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/yqtL3lC9Xc — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) January 13, 2019

Where’s Waldo but with the one Yankees fan in an all Cowboys crowd pic.twitter.com/7xHQWdJvab — Molls (@mollyburkhardt) January 13, 2019

A HUGE cheer from the crowd as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys enter the field. pic.twitter.com/gIvNcRBrMg — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 13, 2019

A lot of people are tweeting about it too:

How many Cowboys fans are there in the Coliseum?! 😳 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 13, 2019

Think the Rams just lost a shouting competition in their own stadium. PA: “Who’s house?!?”

Crowd: “Rams HOUSE!”

PA: “Who’s house?!?”

Crowd: “Cowboys!!”

PA: “Who’s house?!?”

Crowd: “Cowboys!!” — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 13, 2019

Usually you can listen to the crowd and sense which way a play goes or a which way a penalty is going to be called. But this crowd sounds 50/50 #Cowboys & #Rams fans so it’s confusing. #DALvsLA #NFLPlayoffs — John Seaver (@John_K_Seaver) January 13, 2019

Might as well be a home game for the #Cowboys with the way the crowd is right now. Jeez come on LA — Jad Rifai (@Jad_money) January 13, 2019

Is this a Cowboys home game??? Crowd is louder than the Rams.

Amari Cooper's touchdown sounded like AT&T Stadium.. — Tony Potts (@TonyPotts1) January 13, 2019

LA sounding like it’s a Cowboys home game lol. Crowd went ape shit after Cooper’s TD — Adam Vieira (@AV8_) January 13, 2019

Is it just me or does it seem like they are more Dallas Cowboy fans in Los Angeles tonight? Crowd seems to be a little more excited when Dallas does something good. Home Field Advantage?? — Rocky Atkinson (@rocketmansports) January 13, 2019

Of course, Cowboys fans are everywhere in this country and they always travel well, while the NFL’s footprint in Los Angeles has never been huge. This isn’t a surprising development.