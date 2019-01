Adam Vinatieri had a chance to bring the Indianapolis Colts within two touchdowns of the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the first half, but the veteran kicker lined a short field goal attempt off the upright. The NBC booth, fresh off seeing Cody Parkey’s miss last Sunday, reacted accordingly. Al Michaels brought up the similarities and Collinsworth, the pro that he is, added this:

“That wasn’t a doink, that was a dong.”

Fact check: maybe?