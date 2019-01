Blake Griffin doesn’t appear to have any interest in a cordial relationship with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. Griffin, of course, was traded from the Clippers to the Pistons last January. When Ballmer approached him for a handshake after warmups, Griffin swiftly ran to the Detroit locker room.

Blake is truly a Piston now. #DetroitVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/UiAoGi4Yow — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) January 12, 2019

As the NBA turns…