REPORT: White Sox Offer Manny Machado Eight-Year Deal

Manny Machado has still not found a home this offseason, but the four-time All-Star could be close to landing in a new spot. ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting the Chicago White Sox have offered the 26-year-old shortstop an eight-year deal.

While the Philadelphia Phillies have had interest in both Machado and outfielder Bryce Harper, the White Sox have zeroed in on Machado. A return to the Washington Nationals is still on the table for Harper, but the Phillies are now the favorite to land him. Meanwhile, Machado could also wind up with the New York Yankees.

The White Sox are clearly all-in on Machado. They traded for his brother-in-law, Yonder Alonso, earlier in the offseason and signed Jon Jay, who is a friend of his.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale is reporting that the White Sox are willing to offer Machado a deal in the $200 million range. Given the weakness of this market, that might be the best deal he can get.