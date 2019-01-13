Tom Brady on AFC Championship Game: 'I know everyone thinks we suck, and you know, can't win any games'

Tom Brady showed that he is listening to all the negative talk and amplifying that talk to get motivated for these playoffs at age 41. After New England dominated the Chargers to advance to the AFC Championship Game, Brady spoke with Tracy Wolfson. When she asked about playing the Chiefs again, but this time going to Arrowhead, Brady said:

“It will be a good game, they’re a good team, and we played them earlier this year. You know I know everyone thinks we suck, and you know, can’t win any games, so we’ll see. That’ll be fun.”

Because yes, if there’s one thing that we know, it’s that no one ever thinks the Patriots can win a game. But you don’t get to eight straight championship games by not using anything possible to get motivated.