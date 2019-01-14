Adam Gase has his Eyes Staring Intently on the Future of Football

Adam Gase had his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the New York Jets. Either he realized he is now the coach of the Jets, or he had a lot of caffeine. Regardless, it was a bizarre performance where he seemed fidgety and stared shiftily around the room in uncomfortable fashion. It was not how he came across at his first coaching press conference in Miami three years ago. Coaching Brock Osweiler can change a man. Or maybe he is a man that needs his hat to feel comfortable.
It was such a bizarre visual that ESPN’s NFL Live crew spent the time after it concluded talking about his failure to command the room.
I think we found out where Gase’s gaze is looking, however. It’s seeing past the current press conference and clearly locked into the future of football.
