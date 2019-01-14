Adam Gase has his Eyes Staring Intently on the Future of Football

Adam Gase had his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the New York Jets. Either he realized he is now the coach of the Jets, or he had a lot of caffeine. Regardless, it was a bizarre performance where he seemed fidgety and stared shiftily around the room in uncomfortable fashion. It was not how he came across at his first coaching press conference in Miami three years ago. Coaching Brock Osweiler can change a man. Or maybe he is a man that needs his hat to feel comfortable.

Adam Gase has his eyes on the prize. Literally. This is some press conference. pic.twitter.com/vZxBs0gWeG — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2019

Adam Gase completely at ease as he’s introduced as the next Jets head coach. He looks like he’s wondering which exit he’ll use when the alien invasion happens. pic.twitter.com/5STsfXE75s — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) January 14, 2019

The Jets brainwashed Adam Gase. Only explanation for this twitch. pic.twitter.com/aP53o4w33j — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2019

It was such a bizarre visual that ESPN’s NFL Live crew spent the time after it concluded talking about his failure to command the room.

I think we found out where Gase’s gaze is looking, however. It’s seeing past the current press conference and clearly locked into the future of football.