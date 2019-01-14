Arash Markazi Leaving ESPN for LA Times

Arash Markazi is leaving ESPN for the LA Times, The Big Lead has learned from a person with knowledge of the news. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the person requested anonymity

Markazi, who spent nine years with ESPN, will be a full-time writer covering Los Angeles sports in addition to some emerging areas of sports such as E-sports and gambling. Markazi turned down offers from both ESPN and The Athletic.

A text message to Markazi was not returned.

Markazi’s recent work is highlighted by his coverage of the story involving LiAngleo Ball and his UCLA teammates getting caught shoplifting in China. He was present at nine of the ten best-selling sporting events of 2018.

StubHub released its list of the Top 10 Best-Selling Sports Events in the U.S. in 2018 and I was lucky enough to be at 9 of the 10. (I couldn’t physically be at both the NFC and AFC Championship Game on the same day.) What a year! Looking forward to what’s next in 2019. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/VOe9CY5ZZq — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 2, 2019

Led by owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, the LA Times continues to be active in hiring at a time where a large portion of the newspaper industry is downsizing. Just last week they named LZ Granderson their Sports and Culture Columnist.