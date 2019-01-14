Best Bets for Monday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Celtics-Nets, Pelicans-Clippers, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Small slate of games today, with only six on the board. We will go with the Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (57-56-3): The Picks: Nets +4, Kings -2, Pelicans +2.5

The Celtics are a very different road team, especially against the spread (ATS), where they are only 8-14. The public is all over the Celtics in this one, but I’ll take the value that we are getting on Brooklyn. I see them as a ‘live dog’, and wouldn’t be surprised if they won straight up.

The Kings are one of the best home teams in the league at covering the spread, going 15-7-1. They are also 9-1 straight up (SU) and 8-2 ATS as a favorite this season.

Nikola Mirotic is back for the Pelicans, and this is a completely different team and offense when he is in the lineup. The public is loving the Clippers, but the sharp money is on the Pelicans.

Jason (72-79-1): The Picks: Kings -2, Spurs -8.5

Ryan (57-56-1): The Pick: Nets +4