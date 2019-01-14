Chiefs Guard Jeff Allen Gifts Playoff Experience to Homeless Fan Who Helped Him Get Car Out of Snow

Kansas City Chiefs guard Jeff Allen is rewarding a good Samaritan’s random act of kindness with tickets to next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.
Earlier this morning, Allen posted on Twitter that his car got stuck on his way to Arrowhead Stadium before yesterday’s playoff game. Allen unfortunately forgot to get Dave’s contact information, so he called on his 21,000+ Twitter followers to help him.
Of course they came through!
It also turns out that Dave is actually homeless and lives in his car, as reported by KC reporter Steven Dial. A ton of people have already commented on Dial’s tweet that they want to help Dave and his dog, which is amazing.
This is why I love Twitter, folks! A wonderful playoff experience and hopefully more is coming Dave’s way for his kindness. What an amazing story.
