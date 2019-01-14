Chiefs Guard Jeff Allen Gifts Playoff Experience to Homeless Fan Who Helped Him Get Car Out of Snow

Kansas City Chiefs guard Jeff Allen is rewarding a good Samaritan’s random act of kindness with tickets to next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Earlier this morning, Allen posted on Twitter that his car got stuck on his way to Arrowhead Stadium before yesterday’s playoff game. Allen unfortunately forgot to get Dave’s contact information, so he called on his 21,000+ Twitter followers to help him.

My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

Of course they came through!

Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom. Thanks for your kindness https://t.co/e4OkEg6AAw — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

It also turns out that Dave is actually homeless and lives in his car, as reported by KC reporter Steven Dial. A ton of people have already commented on Dial’s tweet that they want to help Dave and his dog, which is amazing.

This the Dave who helped @Chiefs player @JeffAllen71 when his car was stuck in the snow before the game. Dave is also homeless and lives in his car. The story tonight and how Jeff is giving him an AFC championship game experience he will never forget. @41actionnews #letsroll pic.twitter.com/Hb120B4FS7 — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 13, 2019

This is why I love Twitter, folks! A wonderful playoff experience and hopefully more is coming Dave’s way for his kindness. What an amazing story.