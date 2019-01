LSU linebacker Devin White declared for the NFL draft on Monday and made the announcement in a video he shared on Twitter that is pretty well put together.

White led the Tigers with 123 tackles this season, had 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks, six pass breakups, 10 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

White is also the first LSU player to win the Butkus award.

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord , “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

— DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) January 14, 2019

White is expected to go in the first round of the draft.