Did An Old Bill Simmons Column Help Make Anchorman A Comedy Classic?

I don’t want to overreact to this or anything, but Adam McKay said something on Bill Simmons’ podcast last week that I can’t let go without notice.

McKay, the director of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, gives credit to Simmons for the enduring popularity of the film, specifically crediting a museum-quality Sports Guy column from 2005 on ESPN’s Page 2, in which Simmons hands out NBA awards based on Anchorman quotes, a gimmick I used to copy in emails to my friends.

The relevant discussion begins at the 1:08.26 mark.

If you were in your teens or early 20s during this time, the column will make you nostalgic for the early aughts, which, sadly, are so far in the past it is possible get nostalgic about them without being crazy.

1. “Ladies and gentlemen, can I please have your attention? I’ve just been handed an urgent and horrifying news story. I need all of you to stop what you’re doing and listen. [Pause.] Cannonball!!!!!!” To the Wolves … whose big summer move was to re-sign Mark Madsen for $8 million over three years. How has the ESPN The Magazine cover with a brooding KG and the headline, “Get me out of here!” not happened yet?

I should acknowledge that all of us who make money writing about sports on the internet owe something to Simmons, who is to the genre of “sports blogging” what Chuck Berry was to rock-and-roll.

Maybe I’m overstating the case a little, which is I think what McKay does when he analyzes the things that launched Anchorman into the stratosphere.

“You wrote a giant piece about, ‘Am I crazy or is this not the funniest movie ever?’ … It was incredible. And people know it. So that helped. So I always say it was, like, playing on cable, and then your column. You were the very first person ever to go, ‘There’s something here.’

Could it really be the case that a Bill Simmons column is responsible for the difference between a movie doing well and a movie becoming a comedy classic?

Produced by Judd Apatow, starring Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Steve Carell and Paul Rudd, and made on a budget of $26 million, Anchorman was released the summer of 2004, and made $28 million its opening weekend, finishing at $90.6 million worldwide.

Reviews were mostly positive. In July of 2004, Roger Ebert gave it three out of four stars, reflecting a critical consensus.

Sometimes the key to satire is to stay fairly close to the source. “Anchorman,” like “This Is Spinal Tap,” works best when it’s only a degree or two removed from the excesses of the real thing. When the news director goes ape over stories about cute animals at the zoo, when the promos make the news “team” look like a happy family, the movie is right on target. But when rival local news teams engage in what looks like a free-for-all from a Roman arena, it doesn’t work. Most of the time, though, “Anchorman” works, and a lot of the time it’s very funny.

McKay remembers Anchorman did well enough with test audiences, got enough positive reviews and made enough money everybody felt satisfied it had been a success.

I turned 21 the summer Anchorman was released and it was what a sports fan might call an “instant classic” among my cohort at the University of Kansas. Anchorman and Napoleon Dynamite quotes were inescapable in 2004 and 2005, and until I heard McKay on that podcast, I had never even considered the possibility that Anchorman wasn’t a classic the minute it was released. I knew my friends and I would be quoting it for the rest of our lives, but I hadn’t considered the Bill Simmons out there,who discovered it later, on cable.

It never occurred to me to think of Anchorman as some kind of cult film that Simmons pushed into the mainstream. But it might be true that Simmons’ column, which had a giant reach, validated something that had already been decided.

I’ve brought this up with friends today. Two of them remembered the column right away, which either means my friends are the biggest dorks in the world (they are) or the column itself is an aughts artifact of some significance.

My first instinct was to scoff at what McKay said, but in 2005, Bill Simmons was by far the most popular sports media figure in America with everyone under the age of 35. Simmons’ column was averaging 500,000 unique visitors per month, a giant percentage of those being the exact same people who were quoting Anchorman all the time anyway.

I don’t think Simmons caused anything to happen to Anchorman. But one of his great talents is figuring out what young people are talking about, and then talking about it with them. And I think it might actually be true that a trenchant Simmons column from the Golden Age of sports blogging helped entrench Anchorman as one of the best comedies of its generation.