Football Star Michael Bennett Confronts Camera Man Who Dared Record Him On The Field

Michael Bennett is, and has long been, a renowned idiot, but this might be his most illogical move yet.

Ok, here is the video of #Eagles DT Michael Bennett walking off the field after #SaintsEagles playoff game confronting cameraman from CBS Philadelphia.

This video shot by our cameraman @lefteyedaquano as we were preparing for our coverage on @CoxSportsTV pic.twitter.com/9lWgU9eEB7 — Eric Richey (@EricRicheyVSN) January 14, 2019

Here you have a professional football player, whose career and livelihood depends almost completely on the fact that people are interested in watching football on television, accosting the operator of a television camera who was recording Bennett while he was still on the field and in uniform.

Talk about biting the hand that feeds you.

Every prosperous moment Bennett has had in his life since he was about 15 has been because of television. If anything, Bennett should be handing that guy money and thanking him for all he does to make rich and famous a person whose life’s work is completely inconsequential.