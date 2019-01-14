Here's the New 'Game of Thrones' Teaser for the Final Season

Game of Thrones, a television show many people watch and enjoy, returns April 14. A new teaser sheds some light on what might happen as the gang ties up loose ends and takes care of unfinished business.

Jon Snow will hold a torch. Sansa will walk thoughtfully through the crypts of Winterfell. So will Arya. They’ll all contemplate their own mortality. A spooky adversary will emerge. Could it be the Army of the Dead? Could it?

The final episodes are just around the corner and will come fast and furious. The finale will air May 19, so it’s probably not the worst idea to request the following day off from work so proper processing can be done privately.