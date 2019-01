Brooklyn Nets fans were feeling themselves a bit on Monday night. In the middle of a 109-102 home win over the Boston Celtics, the crowd had a little fun. They started a biting chant of, “Kyrie’s leaving.”

Check it out:

(🔊⬆️) Brooklyn fans chanted "Kyrie's leaving!" … pic.twitter.com/n96qmhvioB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 15, 2019

Kyrie Irving didn’t play Monday night due to a quad injury. As we all know, he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer. There has been speculation that Brooklyn is a potential destination for the 26-year-old guard.