Stephen A. Smith Taking Prolonged Victory Lap for Correctly Predicting 33-1 Longshot Wouldn't Win Super Bowl

Vital opinion-maker and professional antagonist Stephen A. Smith is reveling in the pain of Dallas Cowboys fans after the franchise he loves to troll bowed out of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

My SINCERE condolences to each and every one of you Cowboy fans! SIKE!!!! Aaaaahhhhhhh Haaaaaa! pic.twitter.com/NknaipaxYX — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 13, 2019

ESPN’s biggest draw is going full cartoon villain, appearing on First Take with a victory cigar and looking like a guy who will have a wicked hangover tomorrow.

Stephen A. Smith got the Cowboy hat on and a cigar!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b7LTDolzlT — #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) January 14, 2019

Overkill for most, but not for our man Stephen A., who has tremendous latitude in his bits.

And, really, the man deserves to take a victory lap after correctly predicting that the Cowboys, who were 33-1 to win the Super Bowl in Week 17 and 25-1 to take the crown at the beginning of the playoffs, wouldn’t lift the Lombardi Trophy.

What foresight. The man Vegas couldn’t beat.

What’s next for Smith? Perhaps in an in-your-face feud with the Indiana Pacers, currently 50-1 to win the NBA Finals. Never to early to get in on the ground floor of heeldom.