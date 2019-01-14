The AFC Championship is Going to Be Very Brisk

Kansas City Chiefs fans have waited a long time for a championship game on home soil. Nothing can dampen spirits with the mighty New England Patriots coming into town this weekend. Except, perhaps, an unbearable weather forecast that calls for frigid temperatures.

Weather.com’s long-term outlook calls for a high of 15 degrees in Kansas City on Sunday, and an overnight low of 6. Throw in some 10 mph winds and we’re looking at a brisk situation.

There’s also a threat of an Arctic blast meandering its way near Arrowhead just in time for the game. The system’s not expected to dump much snow, but could cause thermometers to dip five degrees below freezing.

In short, Tom Brady will need every square inch of his comically large coat. The Patriots quarterback is now 24-4 in games played in sub-30 degree temperatures. He beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2004 AFC Championship Game when it was 15, and the Tennessee Titans in the 2003 playoffs when it was four degrees.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, has never played in a sub-25 degree game so it will all be new and exciting for him.

Here’s hoping everyone bundles up and no faces turn that scary Tom Coughlin shade of red.