Aaron Rodgers Hopes to Play with Internet Sensation Ho-sung Choi at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Internet golf sensation Ho-sung Choi earned himself an invite to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM after collecting a win on the Japan Tour and taking the internet by storm with his very unique Fisherman’s swing.

If you have no idea who Choi is, check out the video below.

Hosung Choi wins on the Japan Golf Tour.

Here’s a look at that magnificent swing. pic.twitter.com/xZrXgHcZbz — Skratch (@Skratch) November 25, 2018

Choi’s fisherman swing is a thing of beauty and I personally can’t wait to catch some guy out on my local course attempting to pull this off.

Anyway, Choi’s entry into Pebble has sparked plenty of interest from amateurs who want to be paired with him. One of those is Aaron Rodgers, who pretty much never Tweets anything genuine. However, when it comes to golf and the intrigue into Choi’s swing, Rodgers had to get in on the action.

Rodgers will likely have to fight off quite a few other big names from both the sports world and Hollywood if he’s hoping to be paired with the internet sensation.