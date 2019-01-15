Best Bets for Tuesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bulls-Lakers, Warriors-Nuggets, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Small slate of games again today, with only six on the board. We will go with the Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (60-56-3: The Pick: Nuggets +1

The Warriors are the worst team at covering the spread in the NBA, at 18-25 against the spread (ATS). The Nuggets on the flip side, are 18-3 straight up (SU) at home this season, including 14-7 ATS, and 2-0 SU as a home dogs. Look for Nikola Jokic to dominate, as I don’t see the Warriors having an answer for him. Will Barton is also back for Denver, which provides a big spark for them. The Public is also hammering the Warriors at a 75% clip, which makes the Nuggets an even juicier play tonight.

Jason (73-80-1): The Picks: Pacers -10, Bucks -8.5, Lakers -7

Ryan (58-56-1): The Pick: Heat +8.5