Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is about as fast a football player as anyone has ever seen, and not even a coaching great like Bill Belichick can do anything to stop him, Belichick sadly admitted on Tuesday.

Belichick was asked if the Patriots can coach for Tyreek Hill's speed. "Coach for it? Like, can we make someone that fast?" — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 15, 2019

Schemes? Coverage techniques? This little guy’ll just run right by those.

Sounds like all the Chiefs have to do in the AFC championship is throw it up there and let Hill run under it.

The Patriots are toast.