Roundup: College Gymnastics Routine Goes Viral; College Football Facility Has a Recording Studio; & #1 Duke Goes Down

it took over 30 years, but we're getting a Coming to America sequel … "Indian Farmers Reap a Bitter Harvest Ahead of Elections" … former Syracuse broadcaster is in need of a kidney transplant … "What's Up With Men Who Don't Wear Coats in Winter?" …

Can either underdog win this weekend in the NFL? A look at last weekend’s NFL playoff games, and looking ahead to Championship weekend. Also, who is the more likely Eagles starter at QB in Week 1, Nick Foles or Carson Wentz? [Coming Up Winners]

Syracuse 95, Duke 91, in overtime. The Blue Devils didn’t have Cam Reddish, and point guard Tre Jones got hurt in the first five minutes. It’s the first time Duke has ever lost to anyone besides UNC at home while being ranked #1. [Syracuse.com]

The family for an American who was kidnapped in Costa Rica – he ran the gambling website 5Dimes – paid the kidnappers $950,800 in bitcoins. The American is still missing. But police have arrested 12 people connected to the crime. [ABC News]

“Hear these engines roar: Female team says this is no gimmick.” [AP]

The San Diego Seals made their National Lacrosse League debut with a victory. [Union Tribune]

Does this piece overstate the Kemba Walker situation? I know what he means to the Hornets, and I love watching him, but in reality, they aren’t going anywhere with him. And I don’t see how he cracks the Top 5 most interesting figures who could potentially move this offseason. [Bleacher Report]

“Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Doesn’t Like Attention. She’s About to Get a Ton of It.” [TIME]

You may have forgotten that the Saints are just a few years removed from being one of the worst defenses in NFL history. [SI.com]

ESPN is going to retain the rights to CFB football games. [SBJ]

What a star turn for Katelyn Ohashi. Feels like her future is very bright. This is tremendous.

To all past, present, and future Gamecocks: Welcome home 🤙 pic.twitter.com/nwUQI0C4g7 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) January 14, 2019

Of course there’s a recording studio in the football facility on the South Carolina campus.

The Bradley Center, the old home of the Milwaukee Bucks, got taken down by TNT.