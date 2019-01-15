5 Teams Most Likely to Be the Next NFL Dynasty After the Patriots' Run Ends

The Patriots dynasty is on its last legs. Tom Brady is 41, a road loss in the AFC title game will prompt an entire offseason with the media pondering his retirement. At 67, does Bill Belichick want to entertain a rebuild, or can he quickly get his hands on a franchise QB? Here’s our look at the potential NFL teams that could step into the Patriots’ role as the next NFL dynasty. Among the keys are a coach/QB combo, the trenches, and youth.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Two years after I doubted Pat Mahomes chances to be a star in the NFL, he’s posted a 50-TD season, is the likely MVP candidate, and he’s on the cusp of getting to the Super Bowl in his first year as a starter. This is unforeseen. He’s got a coach with a successful history – and yes, playoff failures – two of the best in the NFL at their position (Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce). The entire offensive line is under the age of 30. The defense has a few big-time players, and also massive holes. But as Mahomes has proven that his offense can overcome the defensive deficiencies, and winning his showdown against Bill Belichick will certainly stamp the Chiefs as a team to be reckoned with over the next 5-10 years. Note: A challenges offseason looms in free agency, especially in the trenches.