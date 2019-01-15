Sorry, NFL Teams, You Can't Have the Great Jason Garrett

Unfortunately for the rest of the NFL, you did not get a chance to sit down with the one and onlyJason Garrett. On 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones let the world know that if his head coach would have been on the open market, he would have been in major demand:

#Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Jason Garrett Would Have "5 Offers" If He Was On Coaching Market https://t.co/ikN4Aq8Rzg — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) January 15, 2019

What makes this statement even greater is that if there would have been five offers waiting for Mr. Garrett, that would have made him the most highly sought after coaching candidate of the 2018-19 carousel (reportedly).

We know that there were more openings than quality coaches, however, what five teams would have had offers in place for Jason Garrett? The new trend for head coaches is innovative and risky, you know, things Garrett is the opposite of.

What was not seen in the past few weeks were teams bringing in conservative, unimaginative head coaches — things Garrett is. Mike McCarthy, who is overrated, but is a better, more accomplished boring, old-school, lackluster coach with a Super Bowl title and better winning percentage, did not even have five offers waiting for him.

You wonder if there would have even been five coordinator jobs waiting for the man the universe wanted fired mid-season. Our friends at ProFootballTalk reminded football fans via Twitter what happened last time teams could have gotten involved in the Garrett sweepstakes:

Challenge flag. Jason Garrett became a coaching free agent after the #DezCaughtIt game and no one else pursued him. https://t.co/Tmqo0tKBu8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 15, 2019

How many offers Jason Garrett would have had will now always be classified as the “great unknown,” but there is a fair chance that the number would have been far less than the number Jones claimed. Even Gregg Williams thinks Jones is exaggerating Garrett’s desirability.