Takkarist McKinley Detained by Police, Undergoing Mental Evaluation

TMZ Sports is reporting Takkarist McKinley, of the Atlanta Falcons, has been detained by police in Los Angeles. The friend he was with called the police after becoming concerned about the well-being of McKinley:

“We’re told cops spoke with McKinley who agreed it was in his best interest to get help — and he cooperated and left with police. We’re told McKinley was NOT arrested or booked for any crime.”

The two were at a hotel around noon today, but currently, there are no details on what exactly occurred

McKinley is undergoing a mental evaluation.