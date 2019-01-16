Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Pelicans-Warriors, Jazz-Clippers, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Medium slate of games today, with eight on the board. We will go with the Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (60-57-3): The Pick: Pelicans +7

The Warriors are on a back-to-back, and in a little bit of a let down spot after their big win vs. the Nuggets last night. Golden State also shot an insane 60% from the field and 54% from 3PT land last night, so look for those numbers to regress a little tonight. As long as Anthony Davis is playing, the Pelicans always play the Warriors tough. I will take the points.

Jason (75-80-2): The Pick: Jazz +1, Trail Blazers -7.5 1st Half

Ryan (58-57-1): The Pick: Spurs-Mavericks Under 218