Desert Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Rose Makes First Start as World No. 1

The PGA Tour starts the West coast swing now after leaving Hawaii, where Xander Schauffele and Matt Kuchar collected their first wins of the 2019 season.

This week the Tour heads to Palm Springs where they will play over a three-course rotation at PGA West’s Stadium Course, the Nicklaus Tournament Course, and La Quinta Country Club in the Desert Classic (formerly known as the CareerBuilder Challenge). Justin Rose is making his first start as the number one ranked player in the world. Rose is coming off of a pretty amazing 2018 season in which he won twice on the PGA Tour, finished second three times, third once and had 11 top 10 finishes overall. He also claimed the FedExCup title after finishing second to Tiger Woods at the Tour Championship.

Also playing for the first time this season year is Phil Mickelson, who has won this event twice, with his last coming in 2004.

Jon Rahm, who is the defending champ and hasn’t won since, is also in the field. Rahm won the Hero World Challenge (not an official PGA Tour event) in December and finished T8 at the Tournament of Champions earlier this month.

Odds

Jon Rahm 7/1 Justin Rose 9/1 Patrick Cantlay 18/1 Charles Howell III 20/1 Adam Hadwin 22/1 Chez Reavie 22/1 Abraham Ancer 28/1 Andrew Putnam 33/1 Daniel Berger 40/1 Hudson Swafford 40/1

Other notable odds: Kevin Kisner 40/1, Phil Mickelson 40/1, Zach Johnson 40/1

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Sunday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel

Tee Times

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Stadium Course

No. 1 Tee

11:30 AM – Robert Garrigus, Will MacKenzie

11:40 AM – Russell Knox, Jhonattan Vegas

11:50 AM – Talor Gooch, Nate Lashley

12:00 PM – D.J. Trahan, Sam Ryder

12:10 PM – Chesson Hadley, Bill Haas

12:20 PM – Adam Schenk, Hank Lebioda

12:30 PM – Matt Jones, Scott Brown

12:40 PM – Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman

12:50 PM – Nick Watney, Anirban Lahiri

1:00 PM – Stephan Jaeger, Tyler Duncan

1:10 PM – Peter Uihlein, Kevin Streelman

1:20 PM – Charl Schwartzel, Charley Hoffman

1:30 PM – Carlos Ortiz, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez

No. 10 Tee

11:30 AM – Ben Martin, Steve Marino

11:40 AM – Jim Herman, Rod Pampling

11:50 AM – Joey Garber, Sebastian Munoz

12:00 PM – Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

12:10 PM – Chris Stroud, Hunter Mahan

12:20 PM – Roger Sloan, Michael Block

12:30 PM – Fabian Gomez, Roberto Castro

12:40 PM – Chris Kirk, James Hahn

12:50 PM – Nick Taylor, Seamus Power

1:00 PM – Anders Albertson, John Catlin

1:10 PM – J.J. Spaun, Shawn Stefani

1:20 PM – Mark Wilson, John Senden

1:30 PM – George Cunningham, Roberto Diaz

La Quinta Country Club

No. 1 Tee

11:30 AM – Jamie Lovemark, Beau Hossler

11:40 AM – Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

11:50 AM – Sam Burns, Curtis Luck

12:00 PM – Luke List, Bud Cauley

12:10 PM – Phil Mickelson, Aaron Wise

12:20 PM – Chase Wright, Adam Svensson

12:30 PM – Ryan Palmer, Harold Varner III

12:40 PM – Pat Perez, Danny Willett

12:50 PM – Ben Crane, Whee Kim

1:00 PM – John Chin, Wes Roach

1:10 PM – Sam Saunders, Lucas Glover

1:20 PM – Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie

1:30 PM – Sungjae Im, Cameron davis

No. 10 Tee

11:30 AM – Jason Gore, Josh Teater

11:40 AM – Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

11:50 AM – Cooper Musselman, Ben Silverman

12:00 PM – Mike Weir, David Hearn

12:10 PM – Andrew Putnam, Ryan Armour

12:20 PM – Corey Conners, Tom Lovelady

12:30 PM – Abraham Ancer, Bronson Burgoon

12:40 PM – Johnson Wagner, Scott Stallings

12:50 PM – Robert Streb, Michael Thompson

1:00 PM – Wyndham Clark, Charles Reiter

1:10 PM – Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard

1:20 PM – Scott Piercy, Cody Gribble

1:30 PM – Kyle Jones, Brady Schnell

Nicklaus Tournament Course

No. 1 Tee

11:30 AM – Ryan Blaum, Chad Collins

11:40 AM – D.A. Points, Grayson Murray

11:50 AM – Chris Thompson, Jim Knous

12:00 PM – Alex Cejka, John Huh

12:10 PM – Andrew Landry, Aaron Baddeley

12:20 PM – Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Martin Piller

12:30 PM – Brandon Harkins, Jonathan Byrd

12:40 PM – Vaughn Taylor, J.J. Henry

12:50 PM – Brandon Hagy, C.T. Pan

1:00 PM – Martin Trainer, Seth Reeves

1:10 PM – Jason Kokrak, Richy Werenski

1:20 PM – Si Woo Kim, Sangmoon Bae

1:30 PM – Adam Long, Nicholas Lindheim

No. 10 Tee

11:30 AM – Harris English, Martin Laird

11:40 AM – Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford

11:50 AM – Dylan Frittelli, Denny McCarthy

12:00 PM – Rory Sabbatini, Trey Mullinax

12:10 PM – Charles Howell III, Sean O’Hair

12:20 PM – Max Homa, Julian Etulain

12:30 PM – Joaquin Niemann, Scott Langley

12:40 PM – Brendan Steele, Jason Dufner

12:50 PM – Derek Fathauer, Ollie Schniederjans

1:00 PM – Dominic Bozzelli, Alex Prugh

1:10 PM – Brian Gay, Cameron Tringale

1:20 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Patton Kizzire

1:30 PM – Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka