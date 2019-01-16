Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Has Also Been Linked to Derek Fisher and Tony Gonzalez in the Past

Jeff Bezos and his wife announced that they were separating last week, and Bezos has been involved in a relationship with Lauren Sanchez, Texts from their relationship notably leaked.

Here’s how People Magazine describes Sanchez, who has has been a news anchor in the Los Angeles area and appeared on shows like “So You Think You Can Dance?” and “Extra.”

“Lauren has a really bubbly personality and likes to have fun and go out,” a source explains of the former news anchor turned helicopter pilot. “She’s very social — always has been and always will be. She’s the kind of person who at 49 will still grab a group of girlfriends and helicopter to the desert for a weekend at Coachella.”

But there’s also a sports connection to this story. As it turns out, before she became romantically linked to Jeff Bezos and before she was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, she was engaged to former NFL wide receiver Anthony Miller (who played for the Chargers and Broncos). According to Page Six, she also went out with Derek Fisher–who seems to come up all the time in relationship news–and had a child with Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.

A source told us: “Lauren was with Derek Fisher for a while [after] things went south with Anthony Miller. Then she traded up to ‘NYPD Blue’ star Henry Simmons, and they were engaged. Then she was getting married to Patrick Whitesell.”

I feel kind of bad for Anthony Miller–who is still 58th on the all-time receiving yards list–that he is like the fifth most notable name here.