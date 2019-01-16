Roundup: Bill Belichick Sends Subtle Message; a Machete Named Kindness; & Accidental Snapchat Death

Nina Dobrev, who just turned 30 … New York Magazine editor stepping down after 15 years … “Texas woman accidentally kills boyfriend while posing for Snapchat photo with rifle” … Maine has named its sportswriter of the year … “Democratic National Committee drops partnership with Women’s March” … nobody creates three-point opportunities like Ben Simmons … you shouldn’t be surprised the former Mexican President took a $100 million bribe from El Chapo … “Florida man threatens to kill someone with ‘kindness,’ the name of his machete” … former Yankees pitcher John Wetteland accused of child sexual abuse …

The star shortstop on the Texas Longhorns suffered a torn achilles after hitting a pothole while on a motorized scooter. [24/7 Horns]

After I remind you the Nuggets haven’t won a playoff series since 2009, chew on this: They gave up an NBA-record 51 points to the Warriors in the first quarter, and lost by 31. At home. It doesn’t matter where the Nuggets finish in the regular season, you’re going to have to convince me they’re getting out of the 1st round. [Post]

The Big 12 Championship game is looking for a home. They’re seeking $20 million for a network to host the game. [Sports Business Journal]

This is an NFL Mock Draft with Kyler Murray as the #1 QB taken … to the NY Giants. [PFF]

Can either underdog win this weekend in the NFL? A look at last weekend’s NFL playoff games, and looking ahead to Championship weekend. Also, who is the more likely Eagles starter at QB in Week 1, Nick Foles or Carson Wentz? [Coming Up Winners]

NBC got out of the Dan Patrick business in 2018; now, it is out of the Bob Costas business. [NY Post]

Bill Belichick carefully chose his words when giving praise to his team after the win over the Chargers. He didn’t mention one player by name. [Yahoo Sports]

Tried to tell you guys the underdogs run was over, and the value was on the favorites. Also, on the ‘trade Ben Simmons’ lunacy; LeBron’s extended winter break; the NFL coaching carousel. [Itunes]

Richard Jefferson wrote a tremendous piece about his career in the NBA. You should read it. [Players Tribune]

Steve Nash working with Kevin Durant on footwork. This is excellent.

If you’ve got an hour, here’s a terrific Kevin Hart interview with Howard Stern from 2017.

David Bowie said this about the internet in 1999 … this video is amazing. How have I never seen this?