PETA is running the best comedy account of the last month. It really pushes the edge of satire and the person behind it is obviously laughing along with us. Who can forget the anti-animal idioms and what we should say instead:

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

Today, in response to toxic masculinity being a talking point, they’ve released another video that will make you want to burn your eyes out. You will never look at vegetables the same way again. You’ve been warned.