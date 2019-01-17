Alshon Jeffery Surprises 2nd Graders Who Wrote Him Supportive Letters

Alshon Jeffery’s untimely case of butterfingers ushered in the Philadelphia Eagles’ offseason. Since then, he’s received the opposite of the Cody Parkey treatment, getting support from his teammates and community. You see, the good people of Philly are notoriously friendly and level-headed when it comes to the sports stuff.

Today, Jeffery surprised Abigail Johnson, a very nice local second-grader who wrote the wide receiver earlier this week.

MUST WATCH: Alshon Jeffery @TheWorldof_AJ surprises the 2nd graders from West Chester who wrote him letters of encouragement after the @Eagles loss to the Saints. Such a special moment – we told them we were trying to FaceTime him 😂#FlyEaglesFly#Eagles@6abc pic.twitter.com/WYgpPKb6VZ — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 17, 2019

See, that’s nice.

Jeffery, of course, would get an equally warm reception if he showed up at a New Orleans area elementary school.

It’s nice to be appreciated.