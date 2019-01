If you have been reading Antonio Brown’s mentions as of January – when the drama began – you may have noticed he has a defender. As set forth by 12up, there is an account by the handle @michael57692394 that sure looks to be a Brown burner account. The account, which was just started in January 2019, spends virtually all of its time defending Brown and as the Daily Snark noted, uses the #callgod that is in Brown’s bio.

Here are some examples:

not only the hardest worker on the steelerd guys the hardest worker in the nfl period guys doesnt stop working silence the hate with production year in and year out the goat @AB84 https://t.co/NRO3Kz6LZk — mikey G 45 (@michael57692394) January 16, 2019

@DennisMack17 not only the hardest worker on the steelers guys the hardest worker in the nfl period guy doesnt stop working silence the hate with production year in and year out the goat @AB84 — mikey G 45 (@michael57692394) January 16, 2019

team is wasting it by loosing games to oakland denver tie with the browns by not making the playoffs and by tomlin who rides bens coattails and is a horrible in game clock manager/play caller then ben publicly throwing dirt on every1 but him self @AB84 @nsnoopallison @dennismack — mikey G 45 (@michael57692394) January 16, 2019

immature or standing ground to prove a point 🤔 every1 thinks its a one way street someone please let me know what qb is constantly throwing they wr and rbs under the bus …. leveon and his contract james washington the rookie and now the best wr in league …. all publicly — mikey G 45 (@michael57692394) January 17, 2019

@AB84 funny how they quick to forget hardest working player in the nfl let alone at your position what ever comes of all the bs silence the haters with the hard work and production as per usual ….. pic.twitter.com/bAdJzq20IJ — mikey G 45 (@michael57692394) January 16, 2019

when you the greatest you know its gonna come with alot of smoke we silence the hate in numbers — mikey G 45 (@michael57692394) January 17, 2019

@ESanders_10 dont know how u can even speak on a situation that you have no say in horrible analyst stick to what you know ball player im guessing …. like you said in your interview keep @AB84 name out yo mouth sounds about right ! — mikey G 45 (@michael57692394) January 17, 2019

