Best Bets for Thursday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Kings-Hornets, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Another small slate of games today, with only six on the board. We will go with the Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (60-57-4): The Pick: Kings +2.5

The Kings are a live dog in this spot, as they have a shot to win this game outright. Sacramento is also 10-3 ATS against teams in the East this season. I love that 70% of public bets are on Charlotte!

Jason (77-81-2): The Pick: Coming soon…

Ryan (59-57-1): The Pick: Kings-Hornets under 229.5