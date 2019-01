Michael Beasley has always been a bit flighty. While he certainly possesses an immense amount of natural talent, focus has never been his best trait. That showed up again on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers tried to send Beasley into their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he happened to be wearing the wrong shorts.

For some reason, Beasley forgot to change out of his warm-up shorts. He eventually got changed and was able to enter the game.