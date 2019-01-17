Roundup: State of the Union In Jeopardy; Finally, a Good Day for Michigan State; Actual Fake News

USA Today Sports

John Engler resigning and it’s about time … Who thought this was a real quote …  Strangers and creeps could be watching your Ring video doorbell … Derek Fisher, the bad guyAmericans love their garages … Someone willingly chose to coach the LionsOne time the Washington Post was actual fake news … Brands have started tweeting in the first personTurkey accuses Enes Kanter of being part of terror group … Jose Andres is a good guy … Steve Carell is joining Space Force … Brexit not going smoothlyWhite Sox lowball Manny Machado … Bob Costas spent 40 years with NBCThe deadliest day for the U.S. in Syria … Louisville renaming airport after Muhammad Ali … Olivia Wilde

One great plus about this shutdown is that it could mean the end of televised State of the Union addresses. [Fox News]

Nick Saban’s staff is leaving in droves. But Alabama will be fine. [Larry Brown Sports]

Thinking about getting out of the blogging game and becoming a high-end soup chef/scientist. [BroBible]

Marc Summers and the never-ending obstacle course. [The Ringer]

So you’re saying Women weren’t For Cohen? [WSJ]

Remember The Noid? What happened to that guy?

1998 report: Freddie Kitchens is the man.

Happy trails to Marty Brennaman.

