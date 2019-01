Famed sports radio host and app creator Mike Francesa filed a harrowing report about the state of sports via his Twitter account early Thursday morning. They’re dead. Killed by “them.”

I didn't think I'd see them kill sports in this country. I was wrong. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) January 17, 2019

Very distressing news that we’re sure is in no way connected to Francesa’s rocky second act. On the bright side, it sounds as if a legion of content creators and hot takers can take the rest of the day off as efforts to revive sports — once a major thing in this country — continue.