Why Would Nick Foles Agree to Any Trade?

The Eagles are likely going to have to make a decision on whom to keep, Nick Foles or Carson Wentz, in the next couple months. Trade talks pertaining to both QBs are starting to percolate; with regards to Foles, WIP’s Eliot Schorr-Parks wonders aloud if Jacksonville makes sense, possibly with Jalen Ramsey or Leonard Fournette heading to the Eagles. The Jaguars just brought in Foles’ former QB coach John DeFilippo.

However, as Schorr-Parks notes, Foles has to be alright with the destination because he has a $20 million mutual option (for the full nuances of Foles’ deal, which include pretty large salaries for 2020 and 2021 if the deal comes to that, see Joel Corry’s write-up at CBS).

Here’s what I’d say: Why would Foles agree to any trade? If a team is willing to pay him $20 million this season, they’d be down to give him that in free agency. Why, then, would Foles agree to a trade in which his destination has to give anything up to get him? He can just go there without weakening his new team.

I guess if the Jaguars are determined on moving on from Fournette regardless then you could make the case that Foles could just accept that trade, but I still maintain he could just decline his option, sign there, and sit back while the Jags trade Fournette for another player and/or draft pick(s). But if it were going to cost the Jags a player the caliber of Jalen Ramsey, it would be outright bad strategy for Foles to agree.