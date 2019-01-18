Best Bets for Friday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Warriors-Clippers, Pelicans-Blazers, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Small slate of games today, with only seven on the board. We will go with the Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers as our game of the day. Especially with DeMarcus Cousins expected to return today for the Warriors. Let’s go!

Vik (60-58-4): The Pick: Clippers +7, Pelicans +3

The Warriors are coming off a statement win vs. the Nuggets and a big win against the Pelicans. They are a machine, but this is a good spot for a little bit of a let down. GSW also gets Boogie back tonight, and will try to incorporate him into their offense. While this addition to their roster spells doom for the rest of the NBA, it might help slow down Golden State’s offense tonight. Another reason to like LAC tonight? The Warriors are the biggest public play the night, getting 88% of the bets. We are getting too much value on the Clippers at home to pass up here.

The Trail Blazers have absolutely no answer for Anthony Davis. AD averaged 33.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in last year’s playoff series against PDX, and comes into this game smoking hot. He will be the difference maker in this game. The Pelicans are finally getting healthy as a team as well, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them win this game straight up.

Ryan (60-57-1): The Pick: Magic pk ’em